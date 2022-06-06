CCHS Girls Hoops hosts inaugural Terrier Summer Jam

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - High school hoops in the summer sounds odd BUT 18 teams with lots of local flavor were on the court today both at Carbondale High School and at the Dentmon Center.
Inaugural Terrier Summer Jam was hosted by the Carbondale girls basketball team.
Tournament teams included Carterville, Benton, Harrisburg, Massac County, Mount Vernon, along with many others.
All teams played three games.
The IHSA allows each high school team to have 25 contact days which is why getting a chance to actually play against someone else in the summer is a major benefit for all programs involved.
"These tournaments are so great because it kind of breaks up the monotony of the practices in the gym and gets the girls excited and you know you can see teams that you normally don't see in the season and you get 3 games in in one day, Carbondale head coach Tracy hill said."
Hill also told News 3 she plans to make this tournament an annual summer-time tradition moving forward.