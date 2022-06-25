CCHS Booster Club hosts 22nd annual Golf Scramble at Hickory Ridge

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - The Carbondale High School Booster Club hosted the 22nd annual Golf Scramble today.
Golfers were out raising money for Terrier athletics. It's a best-ball tournament that brings together Terrier boosters, backers, and supporters. The event was located at Hickory Ridge.
Event organizers tell News 3 they expect to raise between four to five thousand dollars from today's scramble. The money raised all goes back to CCHS High School athletics and used on a need-to-need basis and is viewed as money that can be used to purchase something outside of the athletics' budget.
WSIL spoke with event organizers who share why an event like this is important for the high school, and you can catch our full story on the CCHS Booster Clubs' 22nd annual Golf Scramble on Sunday night's newscast.