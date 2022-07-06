CCHS Basketball holds first camp with Lee Nailon as head coach

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It is camp season for just about every high school sports team in our region.
The Carbondale high school boys basketball program recently hired Lee Nailon as its next head coach.
The former NBA player held his first ever camp since he took over the Terriers.
The three day camp started on Wednesday and runs through Friday.
The new Terriers head man wants this camp to be a little different than most basketball camps.
There will still be plenty of buckets made but Nailon says aside from teaching the game of basketball he prides himself in making a difference in the lives of others.
Its a motto he is trying to teach both his players and his campers this week.