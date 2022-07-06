 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak afternoon heat
index values 103 to 112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

CCHS Basketball holds first camp with Lee Nailon as head coach

Jacob Siegel

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - It is camp season for just about every high school sports team in our region.

The Carbondale high school boys basketball program recently hired Lee Nailon as its next head coach.

The former NBA player held his first ever camp since he took over the Terriers.

The three day camp started on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

The new Terriers head man wants this camp to be a little different than most basketball camps.

There will still be plenty of buckets made but Nailon says aside from teaching the game of basketball he prides himself in making a difference in the lives of others.

Its a motto he is trying to teach both his players and his campers this week.

