Carterville Volleyball plans to build off strong 2021 season

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The only thing closer than Football season is Volleyball season.
If you ask Carterville about their standards, The lady Lions will tell you three things that are non-negotiable.
Don't let your teammates down, be a great listener, and compete like crazy.
After a deep postseason run a year ago, CHS is ready to take that next step this year.
The defending 2A Region champs went 34-6 last year. The team has lot of returning talent and several upperclassmen who have big plans on heading back to the playoffs.
The strength this year for the navy blue and orange comes on their front row as they return a lot of height and talent.
There is no denying last years success and the lady Lions are hungry for more.
The team says they will worry about the post-season once it arrives.
"We just want to focus on right now and playing our first game and playing our first couple of games and going from there and just getting better from there instead of talking about the future just getting better now instead of later," says Outside Hitter Regan Eigenrauch.
Middle Blocker Ally Lange commented on the state of the team as well. "I think we are looking pretty good we have so obvious stuff to workout but I think we can end up doing pretty good this year."
Libero Reese Brunken spoke on their team comradery, saying "Our motto is we over me as everything earned like you don't just go out there and step on the court and win you have to earn it and you have to earn it and play for each other."
"I think just focusing on what we can do mentally on the court as well as physically, I think it is important to put the game in front of each other and not just focus on what we can do but what the team can do as a whole," said Pin Hitter Maryn Vaugh.
Carterville opens the year at home. They welcome Sesser-Valier on Tuesday night August 23.