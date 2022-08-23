 Skip to main content
Carterville Volleyball opens season with straight set sweep over Sesser-Valier

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Siegel

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Nearly every area High School Volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday night, and several teams picked up exactly where they left off last year.

Carterville hosting Sesser-Valier in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Lions were ready to roll to begin the season.

The Lions took the first set 25-15 over the Red Devils, then took the second set 25-13 to earn a straight set victory to open the year.

Carterville is back on the floor on Thursday night, The Lions host Carbondale at 7:00PM.

