Carterville Volleyball hosts inaugural Summer Slam tournament

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - As we inch our way closer to August, Local high school volleyball teams are using summer tournaments to try and improve before the season starts.
Carterville hosting its inaugural Summer Slam tournament which featured 12 teams.
The Lions used all three of their gyms for this tournament.
All coaches were wanting to see their squads compete really well and give a great effort.
Carterville head coach Nathan Emrick says this will allow everyone in the Summer Slam to see just how much work they need to do once practice officially opens up in a few weeks.
The Summer Slam held the JV tournament on Monday, and wrapped up on Tuesday with the varsity teams. High school Volleyball practice officially opens on August 8th.