Carterville Star Running Back Bryce Smith signs NLI to play at Aurora University

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- High School is almost out for Summer!
Senior athletes from across the area are making their college plans.
That trend continued today thanks to one the top football players in our own backyard.
Carterville's Bryce Smith will stay in the state of Illinois and join the Aurora University Spartans.
Smith officially became a Spartan, signing his NIL this afternoon.
The Lions star had over 1,700 yards on the ground for a team which made a very deep postseason run that ended in the 4A Quarterfinals.
Smith had 23 touchdowns this past season, but there is a more impressive stat that pops out.
231 carries without a fumble. He did a masterful job protecting the football.
The former WSIL Athlete of the Week says carrying the rock is a privilege and one he takes very seriously.