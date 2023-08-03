Carterville Softball Star Amayah Doyle starts her own Camp for local youth players

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Imagine getting a chance to spend half the day learning softball from the nations top high school senior Infielder.
That opportunity came for 21 youth players in our area thanks to a new camp.
Carterville's Amayah Doyle held her first 42 academy All Skill Camp in Carbondale.
The Tennessee commit is all about giving back to others.
Coaching is not new to Doyle. She loves it and has done some coaching for the Carterville Junior high Program
Now she is running her own camp. It was focused on skill building. It was held at the SIU Recreational Center.
It take a lot of planning and coordination to put on a camp but enjoys being a role model in the softball community.
Doyle believes giving back to the younger players will help them grow into future stars themselves.