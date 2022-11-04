Carterville Softball star Amayah Doyle chooses Tennessee as college destination

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Carterville softball star Amayah Doyle has had a lot to think about over the past few months.
Several of the nations top programs heavily recruited the Lions star Infielder.
The Junior held a a reveal party as she announced her college decision.
Doyle is staying in orange and has committed to Tennessee once her days at Carterville are over.
The Lions standout is amazing in the field and really good at the plate.
She had 18 homers last year to go along with 54 RBI.
Doyle is the number one Infield prospect in the nation in the Class of 2024.
She narrowed down her top 7 choices, Including offers from SEC powers like Alabama and LSU, so why did she choose Rocky Top?