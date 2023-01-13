Carterville Softball rising senior Kayelyn Rice inks NLI with McKendree University

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Carterville High School softball is churning out college talent left and right.
Today, the Lady Lions had their fifth player on the roster make her college commitment.
Rising senior Kayelyn Rice will stay in state and soon play for McKendree University.
Lady Lions Head Coach Will Capie gave opening remarks about his left fielder.
Rice knew for a while that she was going Bearcat, back in December she tweeted it out and today made it official.
The rising senior started thinking about the college level during 8th grade.
She was sensational in the outfield for a lions team that is coming off a 33 win season.
She also had a 440 batting average over the past two years.
Rice says this ceremony was a big moment for her.
Rice believes her biggest strength is her speed. She will major in business.
McKendree is a Division II. program that plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.