Carterville Softball celebrates remarkable season with award banquet

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - The Carterville High School Softball team had one of the most memorable seasons in program history.
While the lady Lions fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a state title, the team celebrated and reflected a on a remarkable year.
News 3 Sports Reporter Gabi Sorrentino was with the Lions and shares their story.
The Carterville high school softball team entered the 2022 season with one goal: win at least 20 games, 36 games later – they shot that goal out of the park winning 33 games this season.
Macey Lentz was the only senior on this year’s lady Lions softball team. Lentz spoke about her team’s chemistry this season.
“We all got along really well, we had great chemistry which made us play better together and we were all super good friends so that made it even better too."
That bond led the team to a conference championship, regional championship and a sweet 16 appearance.
Despite all of their success this season, it didn’t end how they hoped it would. The Lions fell to Pinckneyville in the sectional championship on their home-diamond, ending their 2022 season.
“Well we started off playing really strong and we ended playing very strong too. We definitely played our hearts out that last game. ”
Will Capie has been the Carterville softball head coach for 7 years. He spoke about what makes this group so special and why they were so successful this season.
“Special group of girls, and that’s what made it such a great season, obviously like you said, it didn’t end the way we wanted to but our girls have nothing to hang their heads over it was a well played game and looking forward to tonight and putting a bow on the end of the season.”
He thanked all of his assistant coaches and the players and their families before calling each player up to receive their varsity letter.
Tonight’s banquet marked the end of one season, but coach Capie is ready for next year.
"They’re going to be experienced, they’re well seasoned. Last year, they played in a sectional semifinal, this year, they played in a sectional final. So, while we’re young, we have a lot of experience coming back as well.”
Carterville will once again be one of the teams to beat heading into next season.
Tonight was a night these ladies will remember for a long time.