Carterville Soccer standout Audri Strothmann commits to Wabash Valley

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - It was a big day at Marion high school on Wednesday as 15 Student-Athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play in the college ranks.
On Thursday, we had another area signing. This time it comes from the Carterville Girl's Soccer team with Senior Audri Strothmann.
The Lady Lions soccer standout was responsible for scoring the first goal on the schools brand new turf pitch.
Strothman will trade in the orange and navy blue for the red and black.
The Carterville senior will join the Wabash Lady Warriors Soccer program next year.
She has a 3.9 GPA and will major in pre-health.
She leads CHS in goals with 14 and assists with 8 and says she is looking forward to playing at the next level.