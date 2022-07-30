 Skip to main content
Carterville Soccer Association Gets Ready for Season with Youth Soccer Camp

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The soccer season is just a few weeks away and the Carterville Soccer Association is getting a head start on their Fall season.

On Saturday morning, the CSA hosted their pre-season mini camp for all youths interested in playing soccer in the Fall.

The camp was held at their new field location right on Dent Street in Carterville.

Kids in 1st-4th grade were encouraged to come out with their parents for some extra practice and scrimmage time.

Coaches worked through different drills for ball control, passing, receiving and defense.

The camp was a great opportunity for Junior High players to pass on some of their experience to kids who look up to them.

Many current Junior High players came out to coach and support the elementary kids.

Jason Williams, who runs the camp, thinks getting some players coaching experience early is important for the future of the program.

Over 70 campers participated in the extra practice and scrimmage time on Saturday in anticipation of the upcoming season. 

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

