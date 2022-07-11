Carterville Sandlot Baseball Camp returns for 15th year

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) - Backyard Baseball is all about having fun.
That's why SIU grad Ron Shelton decided to return to Southern Illinois for the second year in a row to run his sandlot baseball camp.
The camp allows kids to play pick-up baseball while still respecting and learning the game.
The SIU grad made the trip from Florida to Carterville. He has a strong connection to the area.
Shelton's son, Derek, played baseball at S-I-U. He's been the manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates since 2020.
The Johnston City products camp is simple: No drills, just get out and play.
The sandlot camp is held at James Street Park in Carterville. It is open to players ages 7 to 1p. Players get to choose their teams each day, and have new teams each hour.
The camp runs through Thursday. Ron Shelton shares why he's run this camp for 15 years.
Catch the full story on the Carterville Sandlot Baseball Camp returning for a 15th year Tuesday night on News 3.