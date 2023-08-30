Carterville QB Brandon Skelcher wins first Athlete of the Week award of the season

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- With the high school sports season officially here, it is once again time for our News 3 Athlete of the Week award.
Every Wednesday for the next few weeks, we will honor a local athlete went above and beyond by handing out some hardware. This week's winner comes to us from Carterville High School.
Carterville High School quarterback, Brandon Skelcher has spent the past two years of varsity football as the back-up quarterback. That changed last Friday, as the Lions' signal-caller shined in the spotlight. His jump from QB2 to QB1 impressed his head coach.
"That was a tough environment for him to go into, and he really came in strong, very poised, and he took care of the football, made great decisions and made plays when we needed them," said Carterville football head coach, Brett Diel.
Skelcher had an impressive game on both sides of the ball. He was very accurate. He was 17-20 for 234 yards including two passing touchdowns along with one rushing score.
But that is not all. The senior sealed the win over Benton with an interception on defense to help the lions to a 27-12 week one victory.
His remarkable performance and leadership off of the field earns him our first Athlete of the Week award.
"It feels good, I thank all of my teammates, the lineman, the receivers, everyone that played their butts off and got the win. A lot of heart from our guys, we all believed in each other, trusted each other, we all played hard together and came together," said Skelcher.
Even as a back-up, Lions head coach, Brett Diel trusted him as a starter, and after week one that trust is even stronger.
Coach Diel added, “He always prepares well, he practices hard, he pays attention, he’s a very good student, he does the right thing, and he’s just a guy I trust, and you know if I’m going to give somebody the ball every single play and he touches every single play, it needs to be somebody I trust, and he’s got that.”
Brandon and the Carterville Lions are back in action this Friday night. They are hosting Nashville for their home opener at 7 p.m. You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday right here on News 3.