Carterville loses to Rochester at home 41-28; Carterville eliminated from playoffs

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carterville Lions' incredible season came to an end Saturday after losing to the Rochester Rockets 41-28.
Carterville finished 11-1 on the year.
The Rockets started their scoring frenzy early. Rockets QB Keeton Reiss flips it to Parker Gillespie, who shakes multiple Lions' defenders and runs all the way down the field for Rochester's first score of the game. Rochester leads 7-0.
Late in the first quarter, Carterville is looking to cut into Rochester's 14-0 lead. Bryce Smith gets the ball and bursts through the line of scrimmage for a big 43-yard run.
The Lions would rely on Smith to get the team's first score of the game. Smith takes the handoff and plows into the endzone. The Lions roar back, 14-7.
Rochester would not back down from Carterville's sudden offensive surge. Late in the second quarter, Reiss finds Mekhi Dixon wide open in the endzone, and the Rockets add to their lead 28-7 as the half winds down.
The Lions would have a ferocious comeback in the second half, but the team could not extinguish the fire of the Rockets. Carterville loses to Rochester 41-28, ending the Lions' spectacular season,