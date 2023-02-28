Carterville Hoops ready for Breese Central in IHSA 2A Sectional Semifinals

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- With three sectional semifinal high school basketball games set for Tuesday night there are three more on Wednesday.
One game circled on our calendar for tomorrow features Carterville and Breese Central.
The cougars have won their last five games, The Lions have won their last six.
The lions are coming off a huge 71-53 win over Vienna last Friday night in a game that actually had them trail by one point at the half.
Carterville clawed its way back into this game and had a monster second half to allow them to advance to the IHSA 2A sectional semifinal where they will face a Breese team they are not so familiar with.
The team says right now the goal is just keep things going and be able to play just one more time.
#2 Carterville and #1 Breese central will meet up on Wednesday at 7:00PM