...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana and most of west Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...We are concerned about driver safety late tonight into
Friday morning. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The showers and storms will increase this
evening. The concern for flash flooding will increase from
around Midnight and continue through Friday morning.
Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with some amounts
possibly reaching 5 to 6 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flash
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ TO
9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Friday and Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Carterville Hoops ready for Breese Central in IHSA 2A Sectional Semifinals

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- With three sectional semifinal high school basketball games set for Tuesday night there are three more on Wednesday.

One game circled on our calendar for tomorrow features Carterville and Breese Central.

The cougars have won their last five games, The Lions have won their last six.

The lions are coming off a huge 71-53 win over Vienna last Friday night in a game that actually had them trail by one point at the half.

Carterville clawed its way back into this game and had a monster second half to allow them to advance to the IHSA 2A sectional semifinal where they will face a Breese team they are not so familiar with.

The team says right now the goal is just keep things going and be able to play just one more time.

#2 Carterville and #1 Breese central will meet up on Wednesday at 7:00PM

