Carterville High School's Volleyball Team Hosts Third Annual "Lil Lions" Camp

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- School is out and high school sports are over, which means it is summer camp time. Over five high school summer camps are taking place this week.
Carterville High School's third annual "Lil Lions" volleyball camp got underway Wednesday morning.
Carterville volleyball head coach, Nathan Emrick is running the camp for the third-straight year. Over 150 campers from third through eighth grade from all over Southern Illinois signed up for this year's camp.
Over the next three days, campers will learn from Carterville coaches as well as current players.
The camp is all about having fun, but there is lots of learning as well. Players will work on their serving, hitting and setting. They will also play multiple games throughout the three-day camp.
Volleyball is one of the fastest growing women's sports in the United States. Coach Emrick and current players say it is important for these girls to start young at camps like this.
"I think it's just great to get kids in at a young age, and start to learn the game, to fall in love with it a bit, and it's also good for our players. It helps them see what it's like to coach," said CHS volleyball head coach, Nathan Emrick.
CHS Senior, Sydne Congiardo added, "It makes me really happy, seeing other kids falling in love with the sport like I did whenever I was younger. So, getting to help those kids fall in love with the sport, and getting to teach them how to be good volleyball players just makes me really happy and is something I love to do.”
Wednesday was just day one of this year's camp. It will run through Friday afternoon.