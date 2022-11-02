Carterville High School's Peyton Bittle named WSIL Athlete of the Week Following Playoff Win

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Round one of the high school football playoffs is officially behind us and four of our area teams are advancing to round two.
The Carterville Lions dominated in round one, but before we head into the second round, let’s take a look one Lion who had a big impact in Saturday’s game and helped his team to a playoff win.
Carterville High School wide receiver Peyton Bittle was all over the field in the Lions 36-7 playoff victory over Geneseo on Saturday.
The senior had 100 yards on six receptions and one touchdown. He was also impactful on defense, with one interception and three pass deflections.
His impressive performance and ability to play both sides of the ball earn him our WSIL Athlete of the Week award.
“It felt good to have a big game when it mattered most like it did last week, but a lot of credit goes to Andrew, he’s putting me in spots where I was open, throwing me the ball in a position to make plays. Our defensive staff put us in a position to make plays all day on the defensive side of the ball. That’s not as leading as the stats may show, there’s a lot of credit to go around,” said Bittle.
Carterville Head Coach, Brett Diel says despite his size, Bittle is one of the strongest players on the field and is someone he leans on to lead his team on and off the field.
“Peyton’s another coach on the field. He is so mentally locked in each week, and he has to be, he’s undersized, and he’ll be the first one to tell you that. He spends a lot of time getting himself in the right positions and being a step ahead of the game, you know he’s an athlete, don’t let the size fool you, he’s a three sport all-conference athlete in the River to River, so I’m going to go to battle with that guy any time, I don’t care how big he is.”
Bittle and the undefeated Carterville Lions are back at home on Saturday afternoon for their second-round playoff game. CHS will face No. 8 Coal City. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.