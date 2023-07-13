Carterville high school softball star to host first-annual skills camp

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Carterville High School softball rising senior and University of Tennessee commit, Amayah Doyle is holding her first-annual 42 Academy All-Skills Softball camp on Wednesday, July 19.
The one-day camp will take place at the John A. Logan Softball field.
The camp is open to softball players in first grade and up. It will be split into two sessions. The first is for 1st-5th graders, it will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The second session is for 6th grade and up, it will go from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. All campers will receive a t-shirt.
Doyle, who was named the No. 1 infielder in the nation and PGF All-American shared why she decided to start this annual camp.
"Well, first off, I think it's really just, I wanted to give back to my community. I love the youth, and I know it's important that we are impacting them in a positive manner, and I feel like you know hosting a camp and being able to empower them and lift them, uplift them and just encourage them that you can dream big."
Doyle says she has about 20 campers signed up as of Thursday. There are still spots available and there is still time to sign-up. Registration closes on July 17.