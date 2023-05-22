Carterville High School Softball Prepares for Sectional Semifinal Game with Hamilton County

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The High School Softball postseason is coming to a close. Eight local teams between classes 1A and 2A are still standing and all of them are seeking a sectional title.
On Tuesday, No. 1 Carterville will face No. 6 Hamilton County in the 2A sectional semifinal at Pinckneyville High School.
The Lady Lions held their final practice on Monday afternoon, before heading to the home of the Panthers on Tuesday.
CHS will be playing in its third-straight sectional semifinal. They made it to the sectional championship last year, but fell to the Panthers.
But before they try to get back to the title game, they have to face a Lady Foxes team that has made history this season.
Hamilton County won its first regional title since 1985, upsetting the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds along the way.
The Lady Lions and Lady Foxes did not play each other this season, but the Carterville players know beating them will be no small task.
"We haven't seen them this year, we saw them last year, but, I think really just having the same mindset, not looking over a team, being able to just play Carterville softball, know matter who we're playing, whether it be the one seed, whether it be six seed, we know that all of the teams that have made it this far are capable of winning, so, just going out, playing Carterville softball doing what we do, and taking care of business," said Junior third baseman, Amayah Doyle, when asked what the team needs to do to get the win.
Junior Catcher, Kennedy Rushing added, "I am actually like really excited to get another opportunity to compete in the sectionals, and just, compete in postseason in general, and its a great moment for us, because my seventh grade year, we lost to Hamilton County at state, so this is just kind of one of those payback moments that we're ready to give them some payback."
First pitch for Tuesday's Sectional Semifinal game between No. 1 Carterville and No. 6 Hamilton County is set for 4:30 p.m. at Pinckneyville High School. We will have highlights and reaction from the game on Tuesday here on News 3.