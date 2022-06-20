Carterville High School Holds Lions Baseball Camp for 2nd - 8th Graders

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Campers were out bright and early for the first day of Carterville High School's Baseball camp Monday morning. The morning session, which ran from 8:30 - 10 a.m. featured 2nd through 5th graders.
The campers were excited to learn from CHS coaches and players, but most of all, they had fun playing the game they all love with their friends.
Over 50 mini-baseball players took Lions Field this morning eager to work on becoming better baseball players. The campers were split into four teams — the Cardinals, Dodgers, Red sox and Yankees.
Each team rotated through stations throughout the morning. Lions Head Coach, Nathan Bittle, assistant coaches and current players all ran the stations. Campers worked on their throwing, outfield work, base-running, pitching and much more.
The first two days will focus on drills and the players will get to play games on Wednesday.
The campers were excited to learn from their role models and get to play baseball with their friends.