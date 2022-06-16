Carterville High School Holds Lil Lions Volleyball Camp

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Summer camp season is in full swing! Day two of the Carterville Lil Lions Volleyball camp got underway early Thursday morning. The camp is all about learning the game of volleyball while also having fun.
The camp is split into three sessions, one for 3rd and 4th graders, another for 5th and 6th grade and the final is for Junior High campers.
Athletes from all over Southern Illinois spent the day learning from CHS Volleyball Head Coach, Nathan Emrick and current players on his team.
Over 150 girls are signed up for the camp, the final session of the day featured 40 7th and 8th graders.
The campers were split up into six groups. They rotated through stations where they practiced setting, footwork, passing, hitting form and more.
CHS Volleyball Head Coach Nathan Emrick spoke about how important this camp is for advancing the sport of volleyball in Southern Illinois.
Friday is the third and final day of this year's Lil Lions Volleyball Camp.