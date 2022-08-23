Carterville Football filled with high hopes ahead of 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- When those Friday Night Lights turn on later this week, The Carterville Lions may be the best local team in position to walk away with a state title.
CHS welcomes Benton to Lions Field to open the year in a southern Illinois River to River Showdown.
Carterville has a ton of upperclassmen who will serve as the heartbeat of this team. There is a big veteran presence and the Lions will lean on that this year.
The team will be under the spotlight come Friday night, but they are looking forward to opening the season at home.
The Lions made a very deep playoff run a year ago finishing with an 8-3 record,
The team says they have vert high hopes entering the season
The Lions and Rangers will go to battle in Carterville on Friday night. A reminder you can catch those Highlights right here on Sports Extra during our late show on Friday evening.