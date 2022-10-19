 Skip to main content
Carmi-White County High School RB Isaac King Grabs WSIL Athlete of the Week Honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Carmi-White County High School RB Isaac King

CARMI, IL (WSIL) -- In just two days, the high school football regular season will come to a close and post-season will begin.

Before we head into the final week of the regular season, let’s take a look back at one player who had an impressive game in week eight and is on the verge of history.

This week’s athlete that went above and beyond is a Carmi-White County Bulldog.

Carmi-White County High School running back, Isaac King is having a record- breaking season.

The senior RB has 20 touchdowns and 1,574 rushing yards, which leads all Southern Illinois running backs. King is less than 100 yards away from breaking the program’s rushing record.

Coming off of a tough conference loss to undefeated Johnston City on Friday, King had a massive game. He rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

His awesome performance throughout the season and impact in Friday’s game makes him our WSIL Athlete of the Week.

“This is pretty much a reflection of the team. My lead blockers are all amazing, I wouldn’t have it without them, and the good coaching, good team, good atmosphere. It’s not me, it’s all of them,” said King. 

Carmi-White County Football head coach, Kurt Simon says King is not only a tremendous football player, but an even better person that serves as a role model for the younger players.

“He’s been a huge play maker all year and a kid that you can count on in a lot of different scenarios. He’s the full package. He's a great leader, a great kid, along with being a very good running back.”

Isaac King and the 7-1 Carmi White County Bulldogs are back at home Friday night to wrap up the regular season with a Black Diamond Conference match-up against 4 -4 Flora.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

