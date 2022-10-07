Cardinals fans excited to see team return to postseason

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) - The headline of tomorrow's newspaper will likely read "Cardinals collapse!" However, not all hope is lost. After all: this is the postseason.
News 3's Gabi Sorrentino was at today's game and shares why St. Louis fans are happy to have playoff baseball back in the Gateway City.
Game one of the 2022 National League Wild Card series between the Cardinals and Phillies is in the books, and the Cardinals suffered a disappointing loss to the Phillies 6-3.
The Phillies last played a playoff game 11 years ago to the day. Their opponent? The Cardinals, who ended Philadelphia's season and went on to win the 2011 World Series.
This year, the Cardinals' faithful are hoping for a repeat.
Postseason baseball is back in St. Louis for the first time since 2019. Last year the Cards' fell to the Dodgers in the wild card game, ending their 2021 season.
The team and fans are in search of a better result at home – but a Wildcard series win over the Phillies is not a given.
Despite the tough games ahead, Cardinals fans are ecstatic for the return of postseason baseball.
News 3's Gabi Sorrentino spoke with fans about the atmosphere of the playoff game:
"It's a crisp day, it's like a holiday out here. It's like opening day, it's like magic I think," says Cardinal's fan Matt Meiners.
Fans of all ages and from across the globe were at the game, and although fans are excited for the series, they also know it means the end of an era is near. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina will be retiring following the Cardinals' playoff run, and it is clear that they will be missed in St. Louis.
"(When) Pujols hit 700 I was ecstatic about that, it was crazy," says Randall Greene. "Molina is doing great, just having a good time out here."
"It's going to be sad for them to go," remarks Lisa Lay. "I don't know how we're going to do it without them, but we'll miss them."
Game one didn’t go quite how the cardinals would have liked. They were up 2-0 in the top of the ninth and it looked like the game was over – until the Phillies made a huge comeback to win the game 6-3.
Game two of the best of three series is set for Saturday, October 8, at 7:37 p.m.