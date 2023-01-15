Cardinals Caravan 2023 Stops in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Cardinals took over Marion Sunday morning. The Cardinals Caravan returned for the first time since 2020. They will visit 20 cities across six states during the long weekend.
On Sunday, caravan number six stopped in Marion at the Cultural and Civic Center.
Cardinal fans of all ages packed the auditorium to see five former and current players. Fans participated in a Q&A session, and then had a chance to get autographs from the players.
Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore and James Naile were the current players in attendance, Jason Motte and Kerry Robinson represented the alumni.
Before the event, Naile and Gorman spoke about why they like to participate in the caravan.
"This is what it's all about, I mean, this is part of the job that we all love, because we were all that little kid, going around, going to games, and trying to meet people when you could, and that isn't lost on any of us, so we don't take it for granted," said pitcher James Naile.
Infielder Nolan Gorman added, "It's just really good to be able to interact with fans outside of St. Louis, like you said, there's little kids all over the place out here, and fans are everywhere, St. Louis fans are everywhere, so it's just nice to be able to really see how far the fanbase stretches out to in this country."
Caravan number five will be making its final stop in Centralia on Monday evening. There will be a special fundraiser at the event for the NubAbility Athletics Foundation.