Carbondale Upsets Mt. Vernon 23-10, Terriers earn first win of season

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - After scoring 55 points in the season-opener to beat Waterloo, Mt. Vernon entered week 2 as one scariest teams in our area.
That changed when Carbondale defeated Mt. Vernon 23-7 on Friday night in Week 2.
The win was massive for the Terriers as it earned the squad its first victory of the season.
Up next for Carbondale a road meeting to face Collinsville in Week 3.
Mt. Vernon visits Marion in Week 2. The Wildcats are off to a fast 2-0 start.