Carbondale Upsets Mt. Vernon 23-10, Terriers earn first win of season

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - After scoring 55 points in the season-opener to beat Waterloo, Mt. Vernon entered week 2 as one scariest teams in our area.

That changed when Carbondale defeated Mt. Vernon 23-7 on Friday night in Week 2.

The win was massive for the Terriers as it earned the squad its first victory of the season.

For highlights of this game, click the video player above.

Up next for Carbondale a road meeting to face Collinsville in Week 3.

Mt. Vernon visits Marion in Week 2. The Wildcats are off to a fast 2-0 start.

