...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with daily heat index values
up to 111.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky
and southern Illinois along and west of a Mt Vernon Illinois
to Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms
will provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Carbondale Terriers Softball program holds one-day camp

Jacob Siegel

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - One area high school Softball team hold a camp today was the Carbondale Terriers.

CCHS hosted a one-day camp trying to help the areas younger players stay sharp.

The camp was focused on all parts of the game, but naturally players enjoyed taking cuts the most.

The batting cages were very active with lots of soft toss and tees being used.

Terriers head coach Kim Wheeler says it amazing to have her current and former players help out with the camp.

"It's awesome, It's great for the kids to be out here, we're proud of our facility and to be able to show that off and to have the girls that really love the sport, just to give back to them has been really really cool to watch today."

It was hot out there today, coach tells News 3 they plan to have more camps once it gets cooler out.

