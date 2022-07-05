Carbondale Terriers Softball program holds one-day camp

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - One area high school Softball team hold a camp today was the Carbondale Terriers.
CCHS hosted a one-day camp trying to help the areas younger players stay sharp.
The camp was focused on all parts of the game, but naturally players enjoyed taking cuts the most.
The batting cages were very active with lots of soft toss and tees being used.
Terriers head coach Kim Wheeler says it amazing to have her current and former players help out with the camp.
"It's awesome, It's great for the kids to be out here, we're proud of our facility and to be able to show that off and to have the girls that really love the sport, just to give back to them has been really really cool to watch today."
It was hot out there today, coach tells News 3 they plan to have more camps once it gets cooler out.