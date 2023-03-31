 Skip to main content
Carbondale Soccer star McKenna Hickey inks NLI to play for McKendree College

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale Soccer star McKenna Hickey inks NLI to play for McKendree College

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Basketball is in the offseason and high school girls soccer in the area is starting to heat up.

The strong Southern Illinois high school sports pipeline to McKendree University continued today.

Carbondale's McKenna Hickey announced she will play for the Bearcats in the fall.

The CHS soccer standout is the Lady Terriers captain on the field.

She played club soccer since third grade and has never stopped.

The senior held her NLI ceremony today at the high school where she became the newest member of the McKendree soccer program.

As for one why she chose McKendree, she says its all about location, location, location.

Hickey will study pre-med biology and then head to medical school to become an anesthesiologist.

