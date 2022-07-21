 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Carbondale High School Welcomes Back Former Students to run Wrestling Camp

  • Updated
  • 0
Carbondale High School Welcomes Back Former Students for Wrestling Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thursday was the final day of Carbondale High School's annual Terrier summer wrestling camp.

About 30 campers gathered in the gym to learn from two CHS grads who are current NCAA Division I wrestlers at Michigan State.

The three day camp got underway on Tuesday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The camp is open to girl and boy wrestlers in 5th-12th grade.

Athletes worked with Carbondale High School grads and current collegiate wrestlers, Cameron Caffey and Luke Daly. They focused on technique and did some live wrestling as well. During their lunch break, they mixed in some fun games, including a few intense rounds of dodgeball.

Carbondale natives, Caffey and Daly spoke about why they like to return to their alma mater to help out with camp.

Carbondale's wrestling camp wrapped up this afternoon.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Tags

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

Recommended for you