Carbondale High School Welcomes Back Former Students to run Wrestling Camp

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Thursday was the final day of Carbondale High School's annual Terrier summer wrestling camp.
About 30 campers gathered in the gym to learn from two CHS grads who are current NCAA Division I wrestlers at Michigan State.
The three day camp got underway on Tuesday, it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The camp is open to girl and boy wrestlers in 5th-12th grade.
Athletes worked with Carbondale High School grads and current collegiate wrestlers, Cameron Caffey and Luke Daly. They focused on technique and did some live wrestling as well. During their lunch break, they mixed in some fun games, including a few intense rounds of dodgeball.
Carbondale natives, Caffey and Daly spoke about why they like to return to their alma mater to help out with camp.
Carbondale's wrestling camp wrapped up this afternoon.