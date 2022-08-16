Carbondale High School Volleyball Team Looks to Improve on 2021 Season

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The high school volleyball season gets underway a week from today. Area schools are getting back into the swing of practices heading into the busy school year.
Carbondale volleyball got in some valuable practice time today in the CCHS gym.
The Terriers worked on drills and also held a few scrimmages on Tuesday. The team focused on drills designed for setters, hitters and even defense.
They also made sure to include some teamwork drills, trying to get the team more involved with each other.
Carbondale is looking to improve on their Regional Finals appearance last year. They ended the 2021 season with a 22-12 overall record and finished second place in the South Seven conference.
Both coaches and players are looking for major improvements from last season with expectations to make it far this season.
The Terriers open up their season with a road trip to Benton next Tuesday. The match it set to get underway at 5 p.m.