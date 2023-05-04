Carbondale High School Senior Ian Davis Signs NLI to Play Golf at Dartmouth

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale High School Senior Ian Davis is headed to New Hampshire to be a member of the Big Green in the Fall. Davis is Ivy League bound. He signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play golf and possibly football at Dartmouth next year.
The senior's high school athletics resume is a long one. Davis played four sports in his four years at CCHS. His main two were golf and football.
Davis was the special team's captain for the Terriers football team this year. He also kicked a school record 57-yard field goal against Mascoutah in October.
As for golf, his junior year he broke a regional record with a score of 65. This year, he was named all-conference and all-south.
And of course, if you are going to an Ivy League, you have to have pretty good grades as well. Ian was a four-year Honor Roll member and finished with an overall 4.3 GPA.
Davis signed his NLI in front of a big crowd on Thursday. He spoke about what all of the support means to him.
Davis plans on studying chemistry and music at Dartmouth.