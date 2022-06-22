 Skip to main content
Carbondale High School Holds Annual Lady Terriers Youth Basketball Camp

  Updated
CARBONDALE (WSIL) - Summer camps continued today and it was another day full of basketball. The Carbondale Lady Terriers hosting their annual Youth Basketball Camp.

The camp runs for four days, day three got underway this morning.

15 2nd through 4th graders participated in the first session this morning. It ran from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Campers began the day by rotating through stations where they practiced lay-ups, free throws, 3-pointers and more. They also focused on form and footwork. 

After a few drills, they applied their skills in 1-on-1 and 3-on-3 games. They then ended day three on a fun note participating in a relay race with their coaches.

Carbondale girls basketball Head Coach Tracy Hill runs the camp. Assistant coaches and current players also help out on the court.

Camper Leona Fritsche shared what she has learned so far at camp.

The fourth and final day of this year's Lady Terriers Basketball Camp is Thursday. Campers will get to play games and will be given awards for their hard work this week.

