Carbondale High School Hires Lee Nailon as Head Boys Basketball Coach

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- On Friday, the Terriers welcomed a new face to their Basketball program. Lee Nailon will be the 18th Head Boys Basketball Coach for the 2022-2023 school year. CCHS held a meet and greet on Friday for coach. He spoke about his move and his plans for next season.
The Carbondale High School Basketball team finished 7-16 last year going 2-8 in conference play and finishing fifth in the South Seven Conference standing. This year, Lee Nailon is determined to make a difference.
Coach Nailon has over 16 years of experience as a professional basketball player. His number one goal for the team: score 100 points a game.
Coach Nailon graduated from South Bend Clay High School in South Bend, IN, he led his team to a 1994 State Championship scoring 78 points in the state tournament. He then went on to play Collegiate basketball at Texas Christian University for two years.
In 1999, Coach was drafted to the Charlotte Hornets in the second round of the NBA draft, he played for six teams in his six seasons in the league.
Carbondale High School Athletic Director, Gwen Poore was surprised when she saw coach Nailon's resume come across her desk, hiring him was a no-brainer for her.
Experience is something Coach Nailon has plenty of. After playing in the NBA and for multiple overseas teams, he began to coach AAU, train athletes of all ages, assist in Big 3 and G-League games as well as participate in the NBA Assistant Coaching program.
Coach is excited to apply his experience playing professional basketball to coaching at the high school ranks.
Coach Nailon is not the only one ready for next season. Players have gotten the chance to meet and play with coach in some summer games. They’re fired up to have a new head coach.
Coach and his wife, Gerianna have not made the official move to Carbondale quite yet, but are planning to be settled in the next couple of weeks. In Carbondale, I'm Gabi Sorrentino, News 3 Sports.