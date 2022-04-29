Carbondale High School Football Player Inks NLI

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The school year is winding down which means high school signing days are coming to a close. Carbondale high school hosted one of their final signings of the year on Thursday afternoon.
Senior Marshall Courtney inked his National Letter of Intent to play football at Missouri Baptist University next year.
His family, friends, teammates, coaches and classmates all gathered in the Carbondale High School Gym to celebrate his accomplishment.
The senior linebacker played in seven games last season, he tallied 40 tackles. Courtney's coaches all spoke about his work ethic and strong play.
Marshall plans on majoring in Exercise Science at MBU. He reflected on what he will miss most about his time at Carbondale.
A big congratulations to Marshall, and good luck next year!