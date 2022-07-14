Carbondale Community High School Football Prepares for Upcoming Season

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - The high school football season is a little over a month away. Local teams are beginning their summer practices over the next few weeks in preparation for Friday Night Football.
The Carbondale Terriers have been on the turf the last few weeks getting ready for late August.
Carbondale coaches and players gathered on the field this evening to work on offensive and defensive drills. They also ran plays and worked on conditioning.
The Terriers open their season at home. They are hosting crosstown rivals Murphysboro who beat them 46-43 after three overtimes in the season opener last year.
CCHS will look to get revenge in a few weeks in front of their home crowd. Players spoke about what they are excited about why they are excited for the start of the season.