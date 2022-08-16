Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Holds Annual Saluki Pride Luncheon

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce held their annual Saluki pride membership luncheon today.
SIU athletics supporters gathered in the Banterra center to eat lunch and hear updates from SIU fall sports coaches and the basketball coaches as well.
The luncheon began with opening remarks from members of the Saluki Pride Committee. Two saluki stay scholarships were given out to SIU students.
Then, it was time for new SIU Athletic Director, Tim Leonard to speak about his first few weeks as a Saluki and what he is looking forward to this season.
Nick Hill, Craig Roberts, Kelly Bond-White and Bryan Mullins all gave updates on their respective teams including what their goals are and what they are looking forward to most about the upcoming school year.
Women's Basketball Head Coach Bond-White said she is excited to get her team on campus and start looking towards the start of the season.
The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will be holding an event for SIU athletes and local businesses to learn about the new NCAA name, image and likeness rules in September.