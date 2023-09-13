Carbondale, Centralia football games cancelled, forfeited by Cahokia and Granite City

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two high school football games featuring teams from Southern Illinois have been cancelled this week.
Cahokia forfeited their game against Carbondale due to a fight last week. The game was scheduled for Friday, September 15.
The same goes for Granite City High School as they forfeited their game against Centralia for their game on Friday night on September 15.
These forfeits are in cooperation with IHSA. Granite City High School said it is due to suspensions issued to the football program.