 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbondale, Centralia football games canceled, forfeited by Cahokia and Granite City

  • Updated
  • 0
High school football

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Two high school football games featuring teams from Southern Illinois have been canceled this week.

Cahokia forfeited their game against Carbondale due to a fight last week. The game was scheduled for Friday, September 15.

The same goes for Granite City High School as they forfeited their game against Centralia for their game on Friday night on September 15.

These forfeits are in cooperation with IHSA. Granite City High School said it is due to suspensions issued to the football program.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device. You may also see us on YouTube for the latest videos.

Recommended for you