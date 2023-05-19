Carbondale Baseball standout Nolan Hand signs NLI to play at St. Charles C.C.

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) - Another member of the terriers baseball team is heading to play college ball
Nolan Hand, who both Pitches and Catches for CCHS is off to play for St. Charles Community College Cougars in Missouri.
Nolan was all smiles today, he is in the middle here along side some of his baseball buddies.
There was a nice crowd on hand today for the star Pitcher and Catcher.
The Cougars are getting a player who can throw 5 pitches and is also anchor behind home plate.
He started his career at Cobden but now calls Carbondale his home.
The senior says he has put in countless hours to sharpen his craft and he's happy to see all of his hard work in high school payoff.
We wish Hand the best of luck moving forward. We will see him play over the summer as he is on Harrisburg 167 post roster before joining St. Charles.