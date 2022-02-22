Big South and Ohio Valley Conferences announce football agreement

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or more, with some minor accumulations of sleet. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch the precipitation to just rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&