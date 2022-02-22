Big South and Ohio Valley Conferences announce football agreement

(WSIL) -- The Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference announced that they have signed a letter of intent to create an association of their football member institutions, to begin with the 2023 NCAA Division I football season.
The agreement combines the two conferences' football membership to ensure NCAA championship access. It will provide the football members a schedule of games against all the teams in their multi-sport conference and additional games against schools from the other conference.
Details of the association’s overall structure and administration have been outlined and are expected to be finalized, along with the 2023 schedule, in the coming months.
“The Big South – Ohio Valley Conference football association will strengthen the efforts of both conferences to provide greater opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Creed. “This move has the unanimous support of the CEOs of the football schools in the Big South Conference, and we look forward to enlarging and enlivening the field of competition for our teams. I commend President Glassman and his colleagues in the OVC for their role in establishing this collaboration.”
“The OVC is pleased to come together with the Big South to establish a new FCS football model, aimed at ensuring outstanding competition and championship access for our student-athletes,” said Dr. Glassman. “The world of intercollegiate athletics is changing, and all of the OVC members are looking forward to working with Dr. Creed and the rest of the Big South presidents to establish a new paradigm for FCS football across our region. In addition, we welcome the participation of other leagues interested in working together for the betterment of intercollegiate athletics.”
The Big South is currently made up of 12 full-time members and the Ohio Valley conference currently has 10 members.