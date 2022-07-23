 Skip to main content
Benton sophomore River Stilley ready to roll into U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Stilley Golf

WHITTINGTON, IL (WSIL) - River Stilley is headed for the experience of a lifetime. The Paducah native spent the last week on the course getting ready to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

 "It's different, yet its golf. You still got to get the ball in the hole, you still have to hit it in the fairway, you still got to have your game," Stilley said.
 
The 15 year-old’s game is really good. Nearly 3,800 Junior golfers from across the world tried to qualify for the championship, but only 264 make up the field. Stilley is one of them.
 
"There is going to be kids from all over the place out here, I think its going to strive and make me a better player to have that kind of competition," Stilley said.
 
With the championship right around the corner, Stilley says he is starting to understand what lies ahead.
 
"I don’t think it has sank in yet but I think this week I am starting to get the chills and thinking ok this is actually setting in, I’m playing in a national event 33 hours away from home that’s a part of the country I have never seen before and a part of the country I have never seen before and a course I have never played on before," Stilley said.
 
The Benton Sophomore is the only Southern Illinois golfer in this year's tournament, which means local players in the future will be looking up to him for inspiration.
 
“River will definitely be the person that people are saying 'hey, I shot one better than river or I got within 3 of him in this match'", says Sarah Hass, who serves on the USGA Rules Committee.
 
 Stilley is stoked to be playing in the biggest tournament of his life, and he says his biggest source of inspiration to play well comes from both his parents and his Benton teammates.
 
"My parents are behind me through everything. My mom and dad push me to practice and play harder and be out there and if it wasn't for them I would not be where I needed to be. It pushes me hard to know that those guys are behind me and it pushes those guys too to know that I am behind them," Stilley said.
 
At only 15 years old, Stilley will be eligible to compete in the competition for the next four years.
 
And now the whole country gets a shot to see how the southern Illinois product can play with the nation's best.
 
 

