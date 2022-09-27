Benton Running Back Wyatt Upton Named Week 5 WSIL Athlete of the Week

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Week six of the high school football season is just two days away and we are officially two thirds of the way into the season.
Before we head into week six, let's take a look back at one player who had an impressive game in week five and helped his team to a big conference win.
Every Wednesday here on News 3 we will honor a local high school athlete that went above and beyond. This week’s athlete is a Benton Ranger.
Benton High School senior running back Wyatt Upton was a difference maker in the Ranger’s conference win on Friday night.
The RB rushed for over 215 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns as BCHS cruised to a 45-20 win over West Frankfort.
Upton was not only strong on the ground, but in the air as well, catching four passes for 40 yards.
His impressive performance and dual threat ability earns him our WSIL Athlete of the Week award.
“It’s an honor to get this award, I just want to thank my offensive line for blocking, making holes for me to run through and my lead back, he blocks really well and I just want to thank him because he helps me get the ball a lot more. So I just want to thank my whole O-Line,” said Upton.
Benton Head Coach, Justin Groves says that he knew Upton would make an impact on his team when he was just a Sophomore. With 18 players graduating last year, the Senior RB has stepped into a leadership role on the team.
“This year, he is able to draw the defenders' eyes, and open up things for other kids, so those rolls are reversed a bit. Overall, he’s a hard-working kid. He gives everything he’s got, he plays offense and defense for us, so he’s a warrior in that regard and he’s been playing really good football right now.”
Wyatt and the 4-1 Benton Rangers are on the road Friday night for a River to River Conference match-up with 4-1 Harrisburg. In Benton, I’m Gabi Sorrentino, News 3 Sports.
You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday, here on News 3.