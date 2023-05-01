Benton Rangerettes basketball star Ensley Tedeschi signs with John A. Logan

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Benton's Ensley Tadeschi is one of the best Rangerette basketball players in program history.
The Combo Guard is one of the top players in Southern Illinois and she is staying here.
Tadeschi is joining the John A. Logan Lady Volunteers.
Tonight she held her signing ceremony in the Rich Herrin gymnasium at Benton high school and signed to make her college decision official.
All of her coaches including her new one as Logan's Amanda Shelby was in attendance.
At 6'1 the slim reaper can beat opponents in several different ways and can do it from every spot in the floor.
As a senior, new head coach Dave Brown brought the best out of her as she averaged 18 points and 7 boards per game.
The Rangerette star ends her career with 1,427 points.
Even with this big night coming Tadeschi was overcome with emotion.
Tadeschi also told us that she is proud to be following her mothers footsteps, as mom Lori Ann played at both SIC and Brescia when she was in college.
So its a like mother, like daughter story.