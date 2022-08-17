Benton Football Looks to Repeat Dominating 2021 Season

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Pre-season football is beginning to wind down. Local High Schools are getting in their final practices and are preparing for the regular season.
Many teams are looking to recapture their success from past years or reignite a new run at a championship.
The Benton High School football team had an impressive 2021 season but have a lot of new faces on the team which brings new challenges.
The Rangers are looking to repeat their dominating 2021 season. They were undefeated in the regular season.
Benton added two more wins in the playoffs before their quarterfinals loss against Mt. Carmel.
Despite the impressive season, Benton has to do it all over again with an entirely new squad this year.
Many seniors are looking to recapture the performances from their older teammates last year, as they move into new leadership roles for the upcoming season.
Coaches and players believe the underclassmen from last year are ready for their new responsibilities in 2022.
The Rangers open up their 2022 season with three straight road games. Their first is at the Carterville Lions on Friday, Aug. 26.