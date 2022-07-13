Benton Football hosts annual summer youth camp

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - Last week it was Mt. Vernon's turn to hold a youth camp to try to grow the game and the Rams brand.
Today it was the same concept for Justin Groves and his Benton Rangers.
Coach Groves and his staff leading the way, trying to coach up players from first through eighth grade.
The younger players were in the camps first session, then the older players hit the field after them.
The camp is simple, try to mold talent in the Benton area so the rangers can get an idea of how football will look in their area in the future.
The camp also featured a punt, pass, and kick competition.
Coach Groves says he is putting on this camp to try and see what Benton's football future looks like
"As a head coach I want these kids to come play when they get into high school and come play for us so we'd like to make sure we end up showing them a good time but also we're teaching the fundamentals and just kind of instilling in them some of the values that we teach our high school boys, Coach Justin Groves said."
This camp concludes tomorrow. Benton not the last area high school football team to give back, Herrin high school will do the same tomorrow.