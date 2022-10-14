Benton Downs Murphysboro, 31-19 Clinches SIRR Ohio Championship

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- A pair of one loss teams battled in a River to River match-up. 6-1 Murphysboro and 6-1 Benton have both had different starts to the year.
Both fell to Carterville within the first month of the season and both teams have done nothing but win since that loss to the Lions.
In the first quarter, Benton quarterback Tiffin Kouzoukas tosses to Wyatt Upton who then passes it to Lukas Wilson, he makes it down the field for a 42-yaad big play.
A few plays later, Benton hands it off to Wyatt Upton, he runs 14 yards for the touchdown, 7-0 Benton.
Murphysboro fumbles the ball on their first possession, Benton recovers on their own 18-yard line.
Next play, Kouzoukas with the short pass to Upton, he is able to get down the field for the touchdown, his second score in under 20 seconds. Benton goes up 14-0.
Late in the first quarter, Red Devil Trey Gillespie intercepts Kouzoukas' pass. Later in the drive, Murphysboro hands it off to Devon Clemons, he runs five yards for the touchdown. Red Devils trail by a touchdown.
But it would not be enough, Benton wins 31-19 and becomes the Southern Illinois River to River Ohio Champions for the third year in a row.