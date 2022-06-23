Benton Boys Summer Shoot-out features 16 area teams

BENTON, IL (WSIL) - Summer time High School hoops is starting to dominate the local sports scene this summer.
Last week Marion hosted their Annual Summer Shoot-out, this week its Benton's turn.
16 varsity teams participated in day one of the Shoot-out, each team playing three games today at the home of the rangers.
The shoot-out isn't about winning or losing. It gives coaches the opportunity to build their rosters and players the chance to earn a roster spot.
It also gives incoming freshman a taste of what the season will be like.
Du Quoin and Johnston City faced off here in Rich Herrin Gym for the second game of the day.
JCHS senior Laith Hoxworth says this tournament helps him prepare for the season ahead.
"I decide to play in these games so I can get better and get experience for my senior season. I play AAU basketball also, so this is not as intense as my AAU. I want to see what kind of competition I'm going to be playing against in the regional and potentially going to state. That's what I would like to do with my senior season. I would like to at least go to state, so I just come here to get prepared for my high school season, Hoxworth says."
The Benton summer shoot-out will continue tomorrow. Tip-off for the first games on Friday is at 9:00am.