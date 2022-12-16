Benton Basketball crushes West Frankfort 67-33 in first Pink Out Game

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Friday night was much more than a basketball game between a pair of Franklin County rivals.
We all know just how rich the Benton-West Frankfort rivalry is but the two schools came together for a cause greater than a game.
Benton had an early lead after the first quarter and it stayed that way. The Rangers crushed the Redbirds 67-33.
Event organizers tell News 3 it was a great idea to help raise money for breast cancer. This was the first Pink Out game for Benton Basketball.
Event organizers tell News they plan to make this an annual tradition moving forward.